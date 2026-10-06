Why Vegetarians Are Struggling To Hit Their Protein Targets – And How One Atta Swap Fixes It

New Delhi [India], October 6: Ask a vegetarian in any Indian city whether they get enough protein and you will usually hear one of two answers. The first is a confident yes, followed by a list of dal, paneer and curd. The second is a hesitant no, followed by a story about protein shakes, soya chunks and a nutritionist’s chart that never survived the first busy week. Both answers share a blind spot. Almost nobody counts the food they eat most often, at every meal, in the largest quantity: the roti.