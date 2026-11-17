Another defining trend will be the growing preference for integrated and community-oriented residential developments. The modern homebuyer is no longer evaluating a property solely on the basis of its carpet area, pricing or architectural design. Access to green spaces, recreational facilities, fitness infrastructure, children's play areas and everyday conveniences is becoming an important part of the purchase decision. This is particularly evident among younger families and first-time homebuyers, who increasingly view their homes as an extension of their lifestyle rather than just a physical living space.