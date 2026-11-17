Your gut is home to trillions of microbes. They affect digestion, immunity and how you feel every day. Using Next-Generation Sequencing, the test reads the DNA of the microbes in a simple stool sample. From one sample, we capture about 5 GB of data. That is far too much for anyone to read, so we turn it into a clear report. Our nutritionist then walks you through it and helps you change what you eat and how you live. Do note that it is an important wellness initiative, not a diagnostic test.