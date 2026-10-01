The Earthshot Prize And Serum Institute Of India Join Forces To Back Climate Innovation At Mumbai Summit 2026

Jason Knauf, CEO of The Earthshot Prize, said, “India has an extraordinary track record of turning ambitious ideas into solutions that improve lives at scale. As we bring The Earthshot Prize to Mumbai for the first time, we are delighted to welcome Serum Institute of India as a principal sponsor of the Summit. Their global experience in taking breakthrough solutions from innovation to impact reflects the ambition at the heart of The Earthshot Prize. Together, we want to help environmental innovators connect with the people collaborations and support that can help their solutions go further, faster.”