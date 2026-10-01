Indian Fashion Brand KGL Makes Moscow Fashion Week Debut

Before Kanika Goyal launched KGL in 2014, she completed internships at Prada, Marchesa, Adidas Group and with Bibhu Mohapatra. It was at these institutions that she developed the technical precision in tailoring for which her brand is known. In 2023, Goyal remained the only designer representing India at New York Fashion Week for the third consecutive season. Entrepreneur magazine included her in its 35 Under 35 list, while KGL’s work has been featured in Vogue India and Vogue Italia. Grazia India named her Designer of the Year in 2023, and a year later Harper’s Bazaar India awarded her the title of Spotlight Designer of the Year. KGL has been worn by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and other celebrities.