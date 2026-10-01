MSI Announces Diwali Offers 2026 With Extended Warranty, Flexible EMI And Exclusive Festive Deals

Offer Validity & Eligibility

All Diwali Offers 2026 are valid from October 1st to October 31st, 2026.

The 1-year free warranty extension applies to MSI Modern series laptops and all MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels.

EMI is available through eligible offline channels, and the offer varies by channel.

The INR 599 backpack offer applies to eligible laptop purchases at MSI Brand Stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I buy MSI laptops under the Diwali Offers 2026?

Offline at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores, and online through Flipkart.

2. Which MSI laptops get the free 1-year extended warranty?

MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops equipped with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels such as Croma and Vijay Sales. The extension is worth INR 4,999.

3. Which MSI laptops have RTX 50 series graphics in this offer?

Raider 18 Max HX (RTX 5090 and RTX 5080)

Crosshair 18 HX AI (RTX 5070)

Katana 15 HX (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)

Cyborg 15 Max (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)

4. How long is the EMI tenure on MSI laptops during Diwali 2026?

Up to 24 months through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel, so confirm the terms with the retailer.

5. What is the MSI backpack offer?

Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can purchase an additional backpack for INR 599.

6. What is the lowest-priced MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

In the offline range, it is the Modern 14 C13M (Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) at INR 58,990. On Flipkart, "the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) is INR 59,990.

7. What is the most powerful MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

The Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ, at INR 6,49,990. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB GDDR7, an 18" 16:10 UHD+ MiniLED display at 120Hz, 2x32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD.

8. Which MSI laptops are on Flipkart?

The Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN (Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 6GB, 15.6" FHD 144Hz) at INR 91,990, and the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) at INR 59,990.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

For more product information, please go to www.msi.com.