MSI Announces Diwali Offers 2026 With Extended Warranty, Flexible EMI And Exclusive Festive Deals

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir):
1-year extended warranty worth INR 4,999 on eligible Modern series and RTX 50 series laptops
Flexible EMI options of up to 24 months through eligible offline channels
Special festive pricing across Gaming and Thin & Light laptops, plus exclusive backpack offer at MSI Brand Stores
MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its Diwali Offers 2026. The offers run from October 1st to October 31st, 2026 at Croma, Vijay Sales, MSI Brand Stores, and Flipkart. They include extended warranty coverage, flexible EMI, festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer.
Commenting on the Diwali Offers 2026, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI, said, “Diwali is an important time for customers to invest in technology that can support their work, creativity, entertainment, and gaming needs. With our Diwali Offers 2026, we are bringing together extended warranty benefits, flexible EMI options, special festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer to provide greater value across our portfolio. We remain focused on making the MSI experience more accessible while giving customers greater confidence and flexibility with their purchase.”
MSI Diwali Offers 2026 at a Glance
Offer
What customers get
Where it applies
Eligibility
Extended warranty
1 year free worth INR 4999
Offline channels including Croma and Vijay Sales
MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics
Flexible EMI
Up to 24 months (the actual offer varies by channel)
Eligible offline channels
Eligible MSI laptops
Backpack offer
Additional backpack for INR 599
MSI Brand Stores
Purchase of an eligible laptop
Festive pricing
Special prices on select Gaming and Thin & Light laptops
Croma Vijay Sales MSI Brand Stores and Flipkart
Select models (see tables below)
period: October 1st to October 31st, 2026
Diwali Offers on MSI Laptops
Customers can combine warranty, financing, pricing, and purchase benefits across eligible MSI laptops and retail channels.
1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999): Available on eligible MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics bought through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales.
Flexible EMI (up to 24 months): Available through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel.
Backpack Offer (INR 599): Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can add a backpack for INR 599.
MSI Laptops Available on Flipkart During Diwali 2026
MSI's Diwali Offers 2026 feature special festive pricing on select laptops on Flipkart. The Flipkart range covers gaming, productivity, content creation, and everyday computing. It currently includes:
MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN at INR 91,990
MSI Modern 14 C7M-105IN at INR 59,990
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Model
Key Specifications
Promotional Price
Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN
Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 91990
Modern 14 C7M-105IN
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR4 8GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 59990
MSI Laptops Available at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores
Across offline retail channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, MSI is offering special festive pricing on select Gaming and Thin & Light models. The offline range includes:
Gaming laptops: Raider, Crosshair, Katana and Cyborg series, including systems with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics
Thin & Light laptops: Modern and Prestige series
Model
Key Specifications
Promotional Price
Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/GDDR7 24GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400) MiniLED 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 32GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 649990
Raider 18 Max HX A2WI
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 16GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400) MiniLED 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 519990
Crosshair 18 HX AI A2XWGXKG
Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 12GB/18" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600) 240Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 299990
Katana 15 HX B14WFK
Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 226990
Katana 15 HX B14WFK
Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 197990
Katana 15 HX B14WEK
Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 184990
Katana 15 HX B14WEK
Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 177990
Cyborg 15 Max C2WF
Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 179990
Cyborg 15 Max C13WE
Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 159990
Cyborg 15 Max C2WE
Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 167990
Cyborg 15 A2RUDX
Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 109990
Cyborg 15 A2RUDX
Intel® Core™ 5 210H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 102990
Modern 15 F1MG
Intel® Core™ 7 processor 150U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 95990
Modern 15 F1MG
Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 85990
Modern 15 F1MG
Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 75990
Modern 14 C13M
Intel® Core™ i5-1334U/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 69990
Modern 14 C13M
Intel® Core™ i3-1315U/Intel® UHD Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 58990
Modern 14 C7M
AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 75990
Modern 14 C7M
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 66990
Modern 14 C7M
AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home
INR 62990
Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG
Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/16" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600) 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) 400nits (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/LPDDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 139990
Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG
Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/14" 16:10 FHD+ (1920x1200) 144Hz 100% sRGB/DDR5 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 107990
Modern 15 H B13M
Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 84990
Modern 15 H B13M
Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 83990
Katana 15 B13UDXK
Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home
INR 94990
MSI Diwali 2026 Laptop Price Guide by Series
A quick summary of the offline range (prices from the tables above):
Series
Best suited for
Graphics
Price range (INR)
Raider 18 Max HX
Top-end gaming and content creation
RTX 5090 / RTX 5080
519990 – 649990
Crosshair 18 HX AI
High-refresh 18" gaming
RTX 5070
299990
Katana 15 HX
Performance gaming
RTX 5060 / RTX 5050
177990 – 226990
Cyborg 15 Max
Mainstream gaming
RTX 5060 / RTX 5050
159990 – 179990
Cyborg 15
Entry-level gaming
RTX 3050 6GB
102990 – 109990
Katana 15
Entry-level gaming
RTX 3050 6GB
94990
Prestige 16 / 14 AI Evo
Premium Thin & Light
Intel Arc
107990 – 139990
Modern 15 / Modern 15 H
Everyday productivity
Intel integrated
75990 – 95990
Modern 14
Portable everyday computing
Intel / AMD integrated
58990 – 75990
Offer Validity & Eligibility
All Diwali Offers 2026 are valid from October 1st to October 31st, 2026.
The 1-year free warranty extension applies to MSI Modern series laptops and all MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels.
EMI is available through eligible offline channels, and the offer varies by channel.
The INR 599 backpack offer applies to eligible laptop purchases at MSI Brand Stores.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Where can I buy MSI laptops under the Diwali Offers 2026?
Offline at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores, and online through Flipkart.
2. Which MSI laptops get the free 1-year extended warranty?
MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops equipped with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels such as Croma and Vijay Sales. The extension is worth INR 4,999.
3. Which MSI laptops have RTX 50 series graphics in this offer?
Raider 18 Max HX (RTX 5090 and RTX 5080)
Crosshair 18 HX AI (RTX 5070)
Katana 15 HX (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)
Cyborg 15 Max (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)
4. How long is the EMI tenure on MSI laptops during Diwali 2026?
Up to 24 months through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel, so confirm the terms with the retailer.
5. What is the MSI backpack offer?
Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can purchase an additional backpack for INR 599.
6. What is the lowest-priced MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?
In the offline range, it is the Modern 14 C13M (Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) at INR 58,990. On Flipkart, "the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) is INR 59,990.
7. What is the most powerful MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?
The Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ, at INR 6,49,990. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB GDDR7, an 18" 16:10 UHD+ MiniLED display at 120Hz, 2x32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD.
8. Which MSI laptops are on Flipkart?
The Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN (Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 6GB, 15.6" FHD 144Hz) at INR 91,990, and the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) at INR 59,990.
About MSI
MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.
For more product information, please go to www.msi.com.
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