  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. Pr wire
  4. Msi announces diwali offers 2026 with extended warranty flexible emi and exclusive festive deals

MSI Announces Diwali Offers 2026 With Extended Warranty, Flexible EMI And Exclusive Festive Deals

MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its Diwali Offers 2026.

N
Newsvoir
Updated on:
Published At:
Updated on:
Published At:
MSI Diwali Offers 2026

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir):

  • 1-year extended warranty worth INR 4,999 on eligible Modern series and RTX 50 series laptops

  • Flexible EMI options of up to 24 months through eligible offline channels

  • Special festive pricing across Gaming and Thin & Light laptops, plus exclusive backpack offer at MSI Brand Stores

MSI, a global leader in gaming, content creation, and business & productivity laptops, today announced its Diwali Offers 2026. The offers run from October 1st to October 31st, 2026 at Croma, Vijay Sales, MSI Brand Stores, and Flipkart. They include extended warranty coverage, flexible EMI, festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer.

Commenting on the Diwali Offers 2026, Mr. James Sung, NB Sales Director, MSI, said, “Diwali is an important time for customers to invest in technology that can support their work, creativity, entertainment, and gaming needs. With our Diwali Offers 2026, we are bringing together extended warranty benefits, flexible EMI options, special festive pricing, and an exclusive backpack offer to provide greater value across our portfolio. We remain focused on making the MSI experience more accessible while giving customers greater confidence and flexibility with their purchase.”

MSI Diwali Offers 2026 at a Glance

Offer

What customers get

Where it applies

Eligibility

Extended warranty

1 year free worth INR 4999

Offline channels including Croma and Vijay Sales

MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics

Flexible EMI

Up to 24 months (the actual offer varies by channel)

Eligible offline channels

Eligible MSI laptops

Backpack offer

Additional backpack for INR 599

MSI Brand Stores

Purchase of an eligible laptop

Festive pricing

Special prices on select Gaming and Thin & Light laptops

Croma Vijay Sales MSI Brand Stores and Flipkart

Select models (see tables below)

period: October 1st to October 31st, 2026

Diwali Offers on MSI Laptops

Customers can combine warranty, financing, pricing, and purchase benefits across eligible MSI laptops and retail channels.

  • 1-Year Free Warranty Extension (worth INR 4,999): Available on eligible MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics bought through offline channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales.

  • Flexible EMI (up to 24 months): Available through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel.

  • Backpack Offer (INR 599): Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can add a backpack for INR 599.

MSI Laptops Available on Flipkart During Diwali 2026

MSI's Diwali Offers 2026 feature special festive pricing on select laptops on Flipkart. The Flipkart range covers gaming, productivity, content creation, and everyday computing. It currently includes:

  • MSI Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN at INR 91,990

  • MSI Modern 14 C7M-105IN at INR 59,990

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Advertisement

Model

Key Specifications

Promotional Price

Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN

Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 91990

Modern 14 C7M-105IN

AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR4 8GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 59990

Related Content
Related Content

MSI Laptops Available at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores

Across offline retail channels, including Croma and Vijay Sales, MSI is offering special festive pricing on select Gaming and Thin & Light models. The offline range includes:

  • Gaming laptops: Raider, Crosshair, Katana and Cyborg series, including systems with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics

  • Thin & Light laptops: Modern and Prestige series

Model

Key Specifications

Promotional Price

Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090/GDDR7 24GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400) MiniLED 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 32GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 649990

Raider 18 Max HX A2WI

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 16GB/18" 16:10 UHD+ (3840x2400) MiniLED 120Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/2TB NVMe PCIe Gen5x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 519990

Crosshair 18 HX AI A2XWGXKG

Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 275HX/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5070 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 12GB/18" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600) 240Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/DDR5 16GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 299990

Katana 15 HX B14WFK

Intel® Core™ i9-14900HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 226990

Katana 15 HX B14WFK

Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 197990

Katana 15 HX B14WEK

Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.)/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 184990

Katana 15 HX B14WEK

Intel® Core™ i7-14650HX Processor/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 177990

Cyborg 15 Max C2WF

Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5060 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 179990

Cyborg 15 Max C13WE

Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 159990

Cyborg 15 Max C2WE

Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5050 Laptop GPU/GDDR7 8GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 100% sRGB IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 167990

Cyborg 15 A2RUDX

Intel® Core™ 7 240H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 109990

Cyborg 15 A2RUDX

Intel® Core™ 5 210H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 102990

Modern 15 F1MG

Intel® Core™ 7 processor 150U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 95990

Modern 15 F1MG

Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 85990

Modern 15 F1MG

Intel® Core™ 5 processor 120U/Intel Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR4 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 75990

Modern 14 C13M

Intel® Core™ i5-1334U/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 69990

Modern 14 C13M

Intel® Core™ i3-1315U/Intel® UHD Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 58990

Modern 14 C7M

AMD Ryzen™ 7 7730U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 75990

Modern 14 C7M

AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 16GB (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 66990

Modern 14 C7M

AMD Ryzen™ 5 7430U/AMD Radeon™ Graphics/14" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/Onboard DDR IV 8GB/512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD/Windows11 Home

INR 62990

Prestige 16 AI Evo B1MG

Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor 155H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/16" 16:10 QHD+ (2560x1600) 100% DCI-P3 (Typ.) 400nits (Typ.) IPS-Level panel/LPDDR5 16GB/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 139990

Prestige 14 AI Evo C1MG

Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor 125H/Intel® Arc™ Graphics/14" 16:10 FHD+ (1920x1200) 144Hz 100% sRGB/DDR5 8GB*2/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 107990

Modern 15 H B13M

Intel® Core™ i9-13900H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 84990

Modern 15 H B13M

Intel® Core™ i7-13620H/Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 60Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR IV 8GB*2 (3200MHz)/512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 83990

Katana 15 B13UDXK

Intel® Core™ i5-13420H/NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3050 6GB/GDDR6 6GB/15.6" FHD (1920x1080) 144Hz 45% NTSC IPS-Level/DDR5 8GB*2/1TB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4/Windows11 Home

INR 94990

MSI Diwali 2026 Laptop Price Guide by Series

A quick summary of the offline range (prices from the tables above):

Series

Best suited for

Graphics

Price range (INR)

Raider 18 Max HX

Top-end gaming and content creation

RTX 5090 / RTX 5080

519990 – 649990

Crosshair 18 HX AI

High-refresh 18" gaming

RTX 5070

299990

Katana 15 HX

Performance gaming

RTX 5060 / RTX 5050

177990 – 226990

Cyborg 15 Max

Mainstream gaming

RTX 5060 / RTX 5050

159990 – 179990

Cyborg 15

Entry-level gaming

RTX 3050 6GB

102990 – 109990

Katana 15

Entry-level gaming

RTX 3050 6GB

94990

Prestige 16 / 14 AI Evo

Premium Thin & Light

Intel Arc

107990 – 139990

Modern 15 / Modern 15 H

Everyday productivity

Intel integrated

75990 – 95990

Modern 14

Portable everyday computing

Intel / AMD integrated

58990 – 75990

Offer Validity & Eligibility

  • All Diwali Offers 2026 are valid from October 1st to October 31st, 2026.

  • The 1-year free warranty extension applies to MSI Modern series laptops and all MSI laptops with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels.

  • EMI is available through eligible offline channels, and the offer varies by channel.

  • The INR 599 backpack offer applies to eligible laptop purchases at MSI Brand Stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Where can I buy MSI laptops under the Diwali Offers 2026?

Offline at Croma, Vijay Sales and MSI Brand Stores, and online through Flipkart.

2. Which MSI laptops get the free 1-year extended warranty?

MSI Modern series laptops and MSI laptops equipped with RTX 50 series graphics, purchased through eligible offline channels such as Croma and Vijay Sales. The extension is worth INR 4,999.

3. Which MSI laptops have RTX 50 series graphics in this offer?

  • Raider 18 Max HX (RTX 5090 and RTX 5080)

  • Crosshair 18 HX AI (RTX 5070)

  • Katana 15 HX (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)

  • Cyborg 15 Max (RTX 5060 and RTX 5050)

4. How long is the EMI tenure on MSI laptops during Diwali 2026?

Up to 24 months through eligible offline channels. The actual offer varies by channel, so confirm the terms with the retailer.

5. What is the MSI backpack offer?

Customers who buy an eligible laptop at an MSI Brand Store can purchase an additional backpack for INR 599.

6. What is the lowest-priced MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

In the offline range, it is the Modern 14 C13M (Intel Core i3-1315U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) at INR 58,990. On Flipkart, "the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) is INR 59,990.

7. What is the most powerful MSI laptop in the Diwali Offers 2026?

The Raider 18 Max HX A2WJ, at INR 6,49,990. It has an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, "NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 graphics with 24GB GDDR7, an 18" 16:10 UHD+ MiniLED display at 120Hz, 2x32GB DDR5 memory and a 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD.

8. Which MSI laptops are on Flipkart?

The Katana 15 B13UDXK-107IN (Intel Core i5-13420H, RTX 3050 6GB, 15.6" FHD 144Hz) at INR 91,990, and the Modern 14 C7M-105IN (AMD Ryzen 5 7430U, 14" FHD) at INR 59,990.

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology.

For more product information, please go to www.msi.com.

  • MSI Gaming: in.msi.com/

  • MSI Facebook:

    www.facebook.com/MSIGamingIndia/, www.facebook.com/MSIIndia

  • MSI Instagram: www.instagram.com/msigaming_india/, www.instagram.com/msi_india/?hl=en

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×