Kellton Wins First Prize At SEBI Securities Market TechSprint 2026 With Agentic Compliance Solution

“Regulation does not fail for lack of intent; the real challenge lies in translating regulatory requirements into controls that can be consistently implemented, monitored, and evidenced. With NIYAMA, we have demonstrated how agentic AI can bridge this gap by turning complex regulatory requirements into machine-actionable compliance logic, while keeping human oversight, auditability, and accountability at the core. Winning the Securities Market TechSprint strongly validates Kellton’s ability to engineer responsible, enterprise-grade AI solutions for highly regulated environments. It further strengthens our capabilities at the intersection of AI, financial services, and regulatory technology, where we see significant potential to solve complex, real-world business challenges.”