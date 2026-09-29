Bamboo Pitched As ‘Green Gold’ For Rural India At Mumbai Summit

Pasha Patel said the world must move from fossil fuels to biofuels. “Carbon in the air has crossed 430 ppm. The day it touches 450 ppm, human survival will be in danger. Instead of pulling energy out of the belly of the earth, we must produce it from its surface. The farmer who has been our annadata must now become our urjadata,” he said. Peepal and banyan trees take 50 years to mature, he pointed out, and only bamboo can take the country to 33 per cent green cover quickly.