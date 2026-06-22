Among the many digital marketing courses in Mumbai, IIDE's PG stands out in 2026 because it is built around live projects, mentors who actually work in the industry, & placement outcomes.

You will learn by running real campaigns, not by memorising slides & now that AI sits inside almost every marketing job, the course has folded AI into the daily work instead of keeping it as an extra topic.

IIDE - The Digital Business School is one of India's more trusted digital business schools for outcome-led careers in marketing, business and AI. It was established in 2016 by Karan Shah. He reverse engineered the curriculum with Kinnect - one of India’s top integrated marketing agency and winner of several Cannes Lions awards to match what the industry was actually looking for. Even today, that curriculum stays among the most competitive and closest to the current market. So by 2026, IIDE has a clean ten-year track record, more than 12,000 alumni base of Digital & AI leaders, and a very solid 4.7-star rating on Google.

Why are digital marketing courses in Mumbai different?

A year or two ago, knowing AI tools was a nice bonus on a marketer's CV. Now it is the baseline. Recruiters expect a junior marketer to write briefs with AI, build first drafts of creatives, automate boring tasks and still bring a human point of view.

IIDE's PG Students work with current tools like Google AI Pro, Make, n8n, Claude, Lovable, and HeyGen in real projects. You are using these tools to ship work for review. This is the part that separates a 2026 course from a 2022 one.

What does IIDE's PG curriculum cover?

The curriculum is the real reason people choose this program. It is broad but practical. Each module ends with hands-on work, and many come with a certification you can show employers.

Students can earn platform and industry certifications like Google Ads, Meta Ads, Google Analytics, HubSpot and Amazon Ads.

On top of that, IIDE adds co-certifications with industry partners. These include Kinnect and Konnect Insights for content and social, and WebEngage for analytics and CRM.

How does IIDE's PG help you build a portfolio?

Most people who pick a digital marketing course want a portfolio that gets them hired. IIDE PG runs on live projects, real client briefs and campaigns you actually launch. A few examples of the hands-on work students get:

Live Google campaigns for real NGOs, with budgets running up to 10,000 dollars a month through Google's Live Labs setup

Real brand and content work across social, search and performance channels

Flea Mania campus event where students build and market a brand from scratch and sell to a live audience

Who teaches IIDE's PG in digital marketing?

There is a quiet difference between a teacher who reads about marketing and one who has spent years doing it.

IIDE's PG is taught largely by Industry experts from agencies & brands who handle real budgets and real clients. So the feedback you get is the kind you would get on the job, which is far more useful than a textbook chapter.

What is IIDE's placement rate and highest package?

IIDE also runs a dedicated placement team that handles resume building, mock interviews and brand introduction. Here is what IIDE's 2025 placement track record actually looks like: