Maharashtra To Showcase Bamboo Policy At Mumbai Summit For Investors

The idea behind the summit is straightforward. Maharashtra’s cabinet cleared the Bamboo Industry Policy 2025 on 14 October last year. The policy sets out what the state wants from bamboo: Rs 50,000 crore in investment, more than five lakh jobs and fifteen bamboo industrial clusters. It provides for a venture fund of Rs 300 crore and a project of Rs 4,271 crore backed by the Asian Development Bank, and it requires thermal power stations to replace five to seven per cent of their coal with bamboo biomass. Farmers who plant bamboo get a subsidy of Rs 7.04 lakh per hectare.