The Square Developed By Promoters Of Lloyds Realty Achieves Prestigious Indian Green Building Council Platinum Certification

Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Chairman and MD of Lloyds Realty Developers Limited said, “A commercial building today has to deliver more than space. It has to work harder for the businesses that occupy it — through greater efficiency, better workplace environments and infrastructure that is built to perform over the long term. The IGBC Platinum certification for The Square is a recognition of this approach. The asset was designed with a focus on resource efficiency and occupant experience, while ensuring that sustainability is integrated into the way the building functions. As we grow our commercial portfolio, our intent is to create assets that are relevant not just at the time of handover but continue to create value for occupiers over their lifecycle.”