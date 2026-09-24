Alteryx Highlights Governed Business Logic As Enterprises Scale AI At Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2026

Alteryx is the agentic analytics and automation company that helps organizations turn complex data into trusted insights, decisions, and action. Built for the people closest to the business, the Alteryx One platform is designed to work across an organization’s existing data and technology ecosystem. It enables business users to produce AI-ready datasets and define, maintain, and update business logic into visual workflows that AI uses to automate operations and insights. This business logic stays visible, understandable, repeatable, and auditable (VURA), so that teams can automate data-intensive workflows without coding. Alteryx closes the last-mile gap between data platforms and the decisions and operations that run the business—giving AI the trusted business context it needs to deliver reliable results. Over 8,000 customers worldwide, including more than half of the Global 2000, rely on Alteryx to improve revenue performance, manage costs, increase operational efficiency, and reduce risk. Collectively, they run more than 380 million workflows on Alteryx each year.