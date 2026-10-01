Manav Rachna Makes Significant Global Leap, Rises To 1201–1400 Band In THE World University Rankings 2027

Dr. Prashant Bhalla, President, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said, “This upward movement is deeply meaningful for us because it reflects progress built steadily over time. As we celebrate 30 years of Manav Rachna, our aspiration is not simply to move higher in rankings, but to build an institution whose teaching, research and innovation create lasting value. This recognition belongs to our faculty, researchers, students and every member of the Manav Rachna family who continues to raise the bar. It strengthens our resolve to keep investing in academic excellence and research that can make a meaningful difference to society.”