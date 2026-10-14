The British School New Delhi And UCL Host Leadership Development Conference For School Leaders

UCL is a global top 10 university, set up in London 200 years ago to offer education for all. Today, we gather 60,000 staff and students, from over 150 countries, to create a unique city within a city – a research and innovation powerhouse that leads the world in subjects spanning the arts, sciences, technology and the humanities. We’ve nurtured 33 Nobel Prize winners, because here, brave ideas have the scale and the support they need to succeed. We are University College London. And here, it can happen. The UCL Institute of Education (IOE) is the world’s leading school of education and social science. In the 2026 QS subject rankings, the IOE was placed first in the world for education for the 13th consecutive year.