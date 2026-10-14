One UPI Fraud, One Legal Crisis and One Lost Job Raise Questions About Who Stands With The Citizen Of Bharat - Namaha

Under the proposed framework, citizens facing UPI or digital fraud would have access to cyber and identity protection for defined fraud losses and identity misuse. Currently, citizens can report fraud immediately through helpline 1930 or at cybercrime.gov.in, although recovery is not guaranteed. For a legal crisis or arrest, the proposal envisages guidance, advocate coordination and assistance with defined legal expenses, in addition to statutory legal aid and not as a replacement for it. Citizens already have a constitutional right to a lawyer of their choice, while eligible persons can access free legal aid through Legal Services Authorities via the NALSA helpline 15100.