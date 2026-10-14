TRST01 Announces Full EUDR Readiness For Indian Coffee, Rubber And Soy Exporters As 30 December Deadline Nears

New Delhi, Delhi, India: TRST01, the supply chain traceability and Digital Public Infrastructure company, today announced that its TRST01Chain platform and TRST01 EUDR Hub are fully ready to support Indian exporters of coffee, natural rubber and soy in meeting the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), which applies to large and medium operators from 30 December 2026.

After two postponements, the EUDR application date is now fixed in law through Regulation (EU) 2025/2650, and the European Commission has signalled that no further delay is planned. Micro and small operators follow on 30 June 2027. With only weeks remaining, TRST01 is urging India's export ecosystem to move from preparation to proof.

Europe's compliance machinery is switched on

The EU has spent 2026 getting its systems ready. The EUDR Information System, through which every Due Diligence Statement must be filed, reopened at the end of June 2026 after a rebuild. In July, the European Commission adopted Implementing Regulation (EU) 2026/1565 setting the system's technical rules, along with a delegated act that updates the list of covered products. One provision, on how statements are routed to national enforcement authorities, takes effect on 15 October 2026. European buyers are already asking Indian suppliers for plot-level data, not promises.

"Low risk" is not "no work"

India has been benchmarked as a low-risk country under the EU's country classification, which means simplified due diligence for buyers of Indian goods. It is not an exemption. Every consignment still needs geolocation of the land where the commodity was grown, proof that the land was not deforested after 31 December 2020, and evidence that production followed local law.

This is where India is exposed. Indian coffee comes from thousands of small growers in Coorg, Chikkamagaluru and Wayanad, and natural rubber from smallholdings across Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the North-East. Supply chains are fragmented, plot boundaries are rarely mapped as polygons, and supplier records are often on paper. If Indian suppliers cannot deliver clean, verifiable data, EU buyers will shift orders to origins that can, and market share lost in 2027 will not be easy to win back.

Ready across India's key EUDR commodities

Rubber: BSNR puts certified, traceable rubber on the map

India is the world's fifth-largest producer and second-largest consumer of natural rubber, and the Rubber Board of India has moved early. TRST01 powers BSNR, the Board's farm-to-shipment traceability framework, which issues a certificate verifying where the rubber was grown and confirming it meets EUDR requirements. Every transaction is captured in a verifiable, tamper-proof trail, and certification comes at zero cost to farmers and growers, a first for the Board. For European tyre makers and other buyers, Indian natural rubber becomes a ready answer rather than a compliance question.

Coffee: Europe's favourite Indian brew goes digital

India's coffee exports reached a record USD 2.13 billion in FY 2025–26, up about 17% in value, on volumes of roughly 407,000 tonnes. Around 70% of India's coffee is exported, and Europe is the anchor market: Italy, Germany and Belgium lead the buyers, and industry estimates put the EU's share of exports at about 60%. Most Indian coffee is shade-grown under forest-like canopy, which experts say places India better than Brazil or Vietnam to prove "deforestation-free". The Coffee Board is preparing too, with awareness and capacity-building programmes to register growers on its mobile app and digital traceability platform.

20 Indian coffee exporters are already exporting using TRST01Chain, with plot-level geolocation, deforestation checks and lot-by-lot traceability in place for their European buyers. The pressure will only grow: soluble (instant) coffee comes under the EUDR from 30 December 2027. Exporters who build traceability for green coffee now will be ready for instant coffee a year later; those who wait will face two deadlines back to back.

Soy: India's non-GMO advantage

India does not permit commercial cultivation of GM food crops, so its soybean is largely non-GMO, unlike Brazil, the United States and Argentina, where GM varieties dominate. India produced about 11.3 million tonnes of soybean in 2023–24, and soymeal exports are forecast to grow around 13%, with Europe's preference for traceable non-GMO meal the key driver. Under the EUDR, that advantage doubles: Indian soy can offer European feed and food buyers both non-GMO and deforestation-free assurance in a single shipment. In partnership with the Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), TRST01 gives member exporters plot-level geo-mapping and EUDR-ready traceability.

TRST01 has built more than 100 EUDR traceability platforms for rubber, coffee and soy across India and seven other countries, and holds reference letters from the Rubber Board of India and the Open AgriTrace Stack (OATS) initiative.

Two products, one compliance chain

TRST01Chain maps farms using TRST01's own drones and other mapping methods, runs proprietary deforestation analysis against the EUDR cut-off date of 31 December 2020, and traces every lot from plot to processor to port on a native AI platform. It is used by more than 200 clients across Southeast Asia, Africa and India.

TRST01 EUDR Hub (eudrhub.cloud), launched in open beta in September 2026, gives operators, suppliers and downstream buyers connected workspaces, so field data flows straight into the due diligence package a European buyer needs to file. Thirteen step-by-step tutorial videos on the TRST01 YouTube channel guide each user type, and operators can begin with a 30-day free trial.

Leadership comment

"India has done the hard part. Our farmers grow world-class coffee and rubber without clearing forests," said Prabir Mishra, Founder and CEO of TRST01. "What we have not yet done, at scale, is prove it in the language Europe now demands. That proof cannot wait for the last week of December. Every exporter, every commodity board and every ministry should treat the weeks ahead as a national sprint. The infrastructure is ready. What we need now is the will to use it."

Call to action

TRST01 is urging India's export ecosystem to act on three fronts before the deadline:

Exporters should map their supplying plots now, run deforestation checks, and complete a dry run of a full Due Diligence Statement with at least one EU buyer before December. Commodity Boards should adopt interoperable, government-owned traceability rails so that small growers are not left behind. Ministries should back public-private models in which the government retains ownership and governance of the data, while exporters share the cost through modest per-shipment fees.

India's farmers have earned their place in Europe's market. In the weeks that remain, the country must make sure that place is not lost for want of a map, a file and a digital signature.

Exporters can start a free 30-day trial at eudrhub.cloud or learn more at trst01.com.

About TRST01

TRST01 (TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Private Limited) is a supply chain traceability and Digital Public Infrastructure company with operations across nine countries. Its three flagship platforms are TRST01Chain for supply chain traceability, Footprint for ESG, and Veritas for climate trust and verification. TRST01 combines its own drone mapping, native AI and proprietary deforestation analysis to give complete supply chain visibility, and serves more than 200 clients across Southeast Asia, Africa and India in commodities including rubber, coffee and soy. The company works closely with government bodies, commodity boards and multilateral institutions including the World Bank.