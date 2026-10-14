Sony India Expands BRAVIA Theatre Portfolio with New Immersive Audio Lineup for a Cinematic Home Entertainment Experience

Nezu Daisuke, Global Head of Home Product Business Div., Home Entertainment Business Unit, Sony Corporation said, "As consumers increasingly aspire to recreate cinema-quality entertainment at home, the demand for immersive and seamlessly connected experiences continues to grow. At Sony, we are committed to delivering a complete entertainment ecosystem where picture, sound, and content work in perfect harmony to bring the creator’s vision to life. The launch of BRAVIA Theatre Trio, BRAVIA Theatre Bar 7 and BRAVIA Theatre Bar 5, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 9, BRAVIA Theatre Sub 8 and BRAVIA Theatre Rear 9 & Rear 8 further strengthens the BRAVIA ecosystem and underscores our commitment to driving innovation in premium home entertainment. India remains a strategic market for Sony, and we will continue to introduce category-leading technologies and experiences that set new benchmarks for home entertainment while addressing the evolving aspirations of consumers."