Parul University Journalism Students Complete Six-Day Delhi Media Leadership Tour Across India’s Top Newsrooms

How News Is Verified at India’s National News Agency

At the Press Trust of India, students learned the agency’s three-source rule: any story affecting public interest is confirmed by three independent sources before it is released. Editor Shuja ul Haq set out the agency’s scale, roughly 90 percent of the country’s newspaper market, more than 1,000 text stories and close to 400 live feeds a day, and stressed that accuracy matters more than being first. “You will be a good journalist if you make sure your stories are accurate,” he told the group.