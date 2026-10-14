ASICS Deepens Chennai Market Presence Through Partnership With Freshworks Chennai Marathon, Launches ASICS Running Club

Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India & South Asia and Executive Officer, ASICS Corporation, said, “The growth of running culture in India reflects a broader shift in how people are approaching fitness and well-being, with the sport becoming an increasingly important part of everyday life. Chennai has a strong foundation in this culture, and the Freshworks Chennai Marathon has played an important role in bringing runners together over the years. For ASICS, our partnership with the marathon and the launch of ARC Chennai are an opportunity to deepen our roots in the city and support runners through regular training, progression and community. It is an extension of our ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ philosophy and our belief in the role that movement plays in helping people lead healthier, more active lives.”