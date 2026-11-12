Sunny Varkey, Founder Of The USD 1 MILLION Global Teacher Prize, Honoured With 2026 Eisenhower Global Transformation Award

Sunny Varkey has been singled out for the Award for his distinctive and far-reaching contribution to the field of education, driven by a singular belief in its power to transform lives. He has dedicated his entire career to reimagining how education is delivered and expanding opportunities for children from all backgrounds. Through GEMS Education, he has pioneered innovative approaches to learning, offering diverse curricula and a wide range of schooling options at different price points to meet the needs of families across communities and income levels. Yet his commitment to education extends far beyond the schools he has built. Through the Varkey Foundation, he has championed teacher training, elevated the status of the teaching profession and brought global recognition to exceptional educators through the USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize. Together, these initiatives reflect a lifetime devoted not simply to building educational institutions, but to transforming lives through education and celebrating the teachers who make that transformation possible.