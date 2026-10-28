TELUS Digital India Volunteers Refurbish 78-Year-Old Shri Gandhi Inter College In Greater Noida

TELUS Digital crafts unique and enduring experiences for customers and employees, and creates future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for our clients. They are the brand behind the brands. Its global team members are both passionate ambassadors of its clients’ products and services, and technology experts resolute in their pursuit to elevate their end customer journeys, solve business challenges, mitigate risks, and drive continuous innovation. Its portfolio of end-to-end, integrated capabilities include customer experience management, digital solutions, such as cloud solutions, AI-fueled automation, front-end digital design and consulting services, AI & data solutions, including computer vision, and trust, safety and security services. Fuel iX™ is TELUS Digital’s proprietary platform and suite of products for clients to manage, monitor, and maintain generative AI across the enterprise, offering both standardized AI capabilities and custom application development tools for creating tailored enterprise solutions.