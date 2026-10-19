From Vision To Experience: TREVOC Royal Residences Opens Sample Apartment And Sales Gallery

Commenting on the development, Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, said, “The opening of the sample apartment and sales gallery is an important step in the journey of TREVOC Royal Residences. It gives our buyers, investors and channel partners the opportunity to experience the planning, materials and detailing first-hand and understand how the vision for the project is taking shape. For us, this milestone is closely linked to transparency and execution, allowing people to assess the spaces and specifications in person as we continue working towards the project's completion.”