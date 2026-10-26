RSL Group And Casio Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Keyboard Education Across India

“At Casio, we believe music education is a powerful tool to inspire creativity and build confidence among learners. This partnership with RSL allows us to combine our innovative range of keyboards and digital pianos with world-class educational resources, ensuring that students and teachers across India have access to structured, contemporary learning pathways in music. Together, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of musicians in India by making music education more accessible, engaging and impactful,” Takuto Kimura – Managing Director, Casio India.