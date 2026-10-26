JSA Leaders Golf 2026 Brings Together Over 90 Senior Business Leaders, International Lady Pro Golfers And Senior Dignitaries

Shivpriya Nanda and Rupinder Malik, two senior partners at JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said, “Leaders Golf 2026 was conceived as an opportunity to bring business leaders together in a setting that was engaging and centred around a shared experience. The participation of European golf professionals added a distinctive international dimension to the day and made the experience particularly engaging for our guests. The Golf Clinic gave participants an opportunity to learn from professionals and enjoy the sport in a more interactive setting, while the tournament itself brought together business leaders from diverse sectors. It was a great combination of sport, interaction, and the opportunity to build meaningful connections in a setting that felt both relaxed and special.”