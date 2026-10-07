Casio India Unveils New Corporate Headquarters At Worldmark 4, Aerocity, Reinforcing Long-Term Commitment To India

Mr. Shin Takano, President & CEO, Casio Computer Co., Ltd., said, "India is a strategically important market for Casio, and one where we continue to see significant growth potential. The opening of our new office here in India is part of our ongoing commitment to this high-growth market and reflects our efforts to further strengthen our business foundation and enhance our presence in the country. Going forward, we will continue to create new value for our customers in India through innovative, high-quality products and services.”