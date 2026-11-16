Baazar Style Retail Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Performance

New Delhi [India], November 16: Baazar Style Retail Limited, a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, accessories and general merchandise, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY27.
Financial Performance at a Glance
|₹4806 MnQ2 FY27 TOTAL INCOME
|₹9705 MnH1 FY27 TOTAL INCOME
|₹312 MnQ2 FY27 EBITDA
|₹1031 MnH1 FY27 EBITDA
Key Financial Highlights
|Particulars (₹ Mn except margins)
|Q2 FY27
|H1 FY27
|Total Income
|4806
|9705
|Gross Profit
|1394
|3052
|Gross Profit Margin
|29.1%
|31.6%
|EBITDA
|312
|1031
|EBITDA Margin
|6.52%
|10.69%
Q2 & H1 FY27 Operating Snapshot
|283STORES AS OF 30 SEPT 2026
|2.68 MnRETAIL AREA (SQ. FT.)
|10.93 MnBILLS DURING H1 FY27
|39.4 MnUNITS SOLD DURING H1 FY27
Operational Performance & Business Highlights
Retail Network & Infrastructure
|Store Network
|283 stores across 10 states as of 30 September 2026 representing 13.2% YoY growth; the network further expanded to 293 stores as of 6 November 2026.
|Retail Area
|2.68 Mn sq. ft. with 16.4% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026
|Average Store Size
|9442 sq. ft. with 2.8% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026
Customer Activity & Sales Productivity
|Number of Bills
|10.93 Mn during H1 FY27 with 5.1% YoY growth.
|Quantity Sold
|39.4 Mn units during H1 FY27 with 14.1% YoY growth.
|Sales Productivity
|Sales per sq. ft. per month stood at ₹660 reflecting a 14% YoY decline.
Merchandise & Market Mix
|61%PRIVATE LABEL SHARE OF H1 SALES
|87%APPAREL SHARE OF H1 SALES
|13%GENERAL MERCHANDISE SHARE
|79%CORE MARKET CONTRIBUTION
Private Label contribution improved by 1.8 percentage points YoY. Core markets contributed 79% of H1 FY27 sales, while focus markets accounted for 21%.
Management Commentary
MR. SHREYANS SURANA | Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited “Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance reflects the continued scale-up of our retail operations. We reported total income of ₹4,806 Mn in Q2 FY27 and ₹9,705 Mn in H1 FY27, with H1 EBITDA of ₹1,031 Mn. Our retail footprint and operating indicators also continued to expand, with the network reaching 293 stores as of 6 November 2026 across 10 states. We remain focused on improving the quality of our business through stronger Private label brand contribution, disciplined merchandise planning and deeper presence across our core and focus markets. Our Private label brand contributed 61% of H1 sales, while customer volumes and quantity sold recorded growth during the period. We are also working to strengthen store productivity and operating efficiencies as the network expands. We are confident about the opportunity ahead and expect Q3 and Q4 FY27 to be our strongest quarters. Our turnover ambition is ₹25,000 Mn for FY27, scaling to ₹38,000 Mn in FY28 and ₹56,000 Mn in FY29. Alongside this, we are working towards expanding our retail network to 600 stores by FY29. Our planned Green SHIFT solar project is another strategic initiative aimed at supporting long-term energy security and cost efficiency. We remain committed to disciplined growth, stronger operating capabilities.”
About Baazar Style Retail Limited
Incorporated in Kolkata in 2013, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, home essentials, beauty products and general merchandise through its Style Baazar and Express Baazar formats.
The Company follows a cluster-based expansion strategy, focusing on Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV markets. Its business is supported by a growing portfolio of private labels, along with investments in warehousing, technology and supply-chain infrastructure.
With a strong presence across Eastern India and expanding operations in other regions, the Company aims to strengthen its position in India’s organised value fashion retail market.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.