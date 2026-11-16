Baazar Style Retail Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Performance

MR. SHREYANS SURANA | Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited “Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance reflects the continued scale-up of our retail operations. We reported total income of ₹4,806 Mn in Q2 FY27 and ₹9,705 Mn in H1 FY27, with H1 EBITDA of ₹1,031 Mn. Our retail footprint and operating indicators also continued to expand, with the network reaching 293 stores as of 6 November 2026 across 10 states. We remain focused on improving the quality of our business through stronger Private label brand contribution, disciplined merchandise planning and deeper presence across our core and focus markets. Our Private label brand contributed 61% of H1 sales, while customer volumes and quantity sold recorded growth during the period. We are also working to strengthen store productivity and operating efficiencies as the network expands. We are confident about the opportunity ahead and expect Q3 and Q4 FY27 to be our strongest quarters. Our turnover ambition is ₹25,000 Mn for FY27, scaling to ₹38,000 Mn in FY28 and ₹56,000 Mn in FY29. Alongside this, we are working towards expanding our retail network to 600 stores by FY29. Our planned Green SHIFT solar project is another strategic initiative aimed at supporting long-term energy security and cost efficiency. We remain committed to disciplined growth, stronger operating capabilities.”