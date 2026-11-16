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Baazar Style Retail Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Performance

Baazar Style Retail Limited reported total income of ₹4,806 million in Q2 FY27 and ₹9,705 million in H1 FY27, with EBITDA of ₹312 million and ₹1,031 million, respectively.

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Baazar Style Retail Reports Q2 & H1 FY27 Financial Performance

New Delhi [India], November 16: Baazar Style Retail Limited, a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, accessories and general merchandise, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q2 and H1 FY27.

Financial Performance at a Glance

4806 MnQ2 FY27 TOTAL INCOME9705 MnH1 FY27 TOTAL INCOME312 MnQ2 FY27 EBITDA1031 MnH1 FY27 EBITDA
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1 November 2026

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Key Financial Highlights

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Particulars ( Mn except margins)Q2 FY27H1 FY27
Total Income48069705
Gross Profit13943052
Gross Profit Margin29.1%31.6%
EBITDA3121031
EBITDA Margin6.52%10.69%

Q2 & H1 FY27 Operating Snapshot

283STORES AS OF 30 SEPT 20262.68 MnRETAIL AREA (SQ. FT.)10.93 MnBILLS DURING H1 FY2739.4 MnUNITS SOLD DURING H1 FY27

Operational Performance & Business Highlights

Retail Network & Infrastructure

Store Network283 stores across 10 states as of 30 September 2026 representing 13.2% YoY growth; the network further expanded to 293 stores as of 6 November 2026.
Retail Area2.68 Mn sq. ft. with 16.4% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026
Average Store Size9442 sq. ft. with 2.8% YoY growth as of 30 September 2026

Customer Activity & Sales Productivity

Number of Bills10.93 Mn during H1 FY27 with 5.1% YoY growth.
Quantity Sold39.4 Mn units during H1 FY27 with 14.1% YoY growth.
Sales ProductivitySales per sq. ft. per month stood at ₹660 reflecting a 14% YoY decline.

Merchandise & Market Mix

61%PRIVATE LABEL SHARE OF H1 SALES87%APPAREL SHARE OF H1 SALES13%GENERAL MERCHANDISE SHARE79%CORE MARKET CONTRIBUTION

Private Label contribution improved by 1.8 percentage points YoY. Core markets contributed 79% of H1 FY27 sales, while focus markets accounted for 21%.

Management Commentary

MR. SHREYANS SURANA  |  Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited “Our Q2 and H1 FY27 performance reflects the continued scale-up of our retail operations. We reported total income of ₹4,806 Mn in Q2 FY27 and ₹9,705 Mn in H1 FY27, with H1 EBITDA of ₹1,031 Mn. Our retail footprint and operating indicators also continued to expand, with the network reaching 293 stores as of 6 November 2026 across 10 states. We remain focused on improving the quality of our business through stronger Private label brand contribution, disciplined merchandise planning and deeper presence across our core and focus markets. Our Private label brand contributed 61% of H1 sales, while customer volumes and quantity sold recorded growth during the period. We are also working to strengthen store productivity and operating efficiencies as the network expands. We are confident about the opportunity ahead and expect Q3 and Q4 FY27 to be our strongest quarters. Our turnover ambition is ₹25,000 Mn for FY27, scaling to ₹38,000 Mn in FY28 and ₹56,000 Mn in FY29. Alongside this, we are working towards expanding our retail network to 600 stores by FY29. Our planned Green SHIFT solar project is another strategic initiative aimed at supporting long-term energy security and cost efficiency. We remain committed to disciplined growth, stronger operating capabilities.”

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Incorporated in Kolkata in 2013, Baazar Style Retail Limited is a value fashion retailer offering affordable apparel, footwear, home essentials, beauty products and general merchandise through its Style Baazar and Express Baazar formats.

The Company follows a cluster-based expansion strategy, focusing on Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier-IV markets. Its business is supported by a growing portfolio of private labels, along with investments in warehousing, technology and supply-chain infrastructure.

With a strong presence across Eastern India and expanding operations in other regions, the Company aims to strengthen its position in India’s organised value fashion retail market.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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