Dhanteras-Diwali 2026: Retail Discounts And Real Estate Offers Aim To Turn Festive Sentiment Into Sales

New Delhi [India], November 11: Dhanteras and Diwali 2026 are bringing a wave of festive offers across retail and real estate, but the playbook looks different this year. Retailers are leaning on sharp discounts and cart-value incentives to pull shoppers into stores, while developers are using a mix of price waivers, payment flexibility, and location-led pitches to convert festive sentiment into bookings. The common thread: offers are plentiful, but buyers are being far more deliberate about where they spend.