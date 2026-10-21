Propshell Wins "Plotted Developer Of The Year 2026" At ET Now.in Realty Conclave & Awards

Reflecting upon the milestone and Propshell’s growth ambitions, G. Jayaram, Founder of Propshell, said, “This recognition is a proud moment for me and the entire Propshell family. When we began our journey in 2007, our vision was to create meaningful opportunities for people to own land and participate in real estate growth. Having sold 12 million square feet over the years, we are now working towards achieving another 10 million square feet in sales by 2029. Our ambition goes beyond business growth. We want to enable more families to own land and move closer to building their dream homes. Through responsible plotted development, customer trust and long-term value creation, we aspire to contribute to the broader national vision of ‘Housing for All’.