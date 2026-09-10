E-2W Maker Ultraviolette To Invest ₹779 Cr In New Mfg Facility In Tamil Nadu Over Next 5 Yrs:CEO

Electric two-wheeler maker Ultraviolette on Thursday announced plans to establish its BIGGA (Big Global Ambition) Factory, a new manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.
In an interview to PTI, Ultraviolette co-founder and CEO Narayan Subramaniam said it plans to invest ₹779 crore in the new facility over the next five years.
The BIGGA Factory will ramp up to an annual manufacturing capacity of 2,50,000 vehicles in a phased manner, with infrastructure designed to scale production to 5,00,000 vehicles per annum as demand grows.
"So the amount we've spoken about now (₹779 cr) is for the next five years, which is through seeing the entire facility scale to 250,000 units. So at this point, I would not want to comment on what the next phase of scale up is. In fact, the next phase would probably be even more aggressive because the EV market is growing," Subramaniam shared.
The BIGGA Factory will operate in addition to Ultraviolette's existing manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
The facility marks a significant expansion of Ultraviolette's manufacturing footprint and will provide the capacity and infrastructure required to support the company's next phase of growth in India and international markets.
It will manufacture Ultraviolette's Tesseract electric scooter, and provide the capacity and scale to support the company's future product portfolio across multiple segments, including Sports, Crossover, Cruiser, Street and Scooters.
This production expansion is expected to create nearly 2,000 job opportunities, scaling further over the next five years.
"Hosur is a key manufacturing hub with a well-established automotive ecosystem, significant supply-chain advantages and close proximity to Ultraviolette's R&D operations and existing supplier network," said Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder & CTO, Ultraviolette.