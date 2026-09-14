Arriving Whole: AICONSORTIUM’s Venutian And A Question India Has Waited To Ask

Venutian is being designed around the idea that a general-purpose language should be approachable without giving up serious performance. AICONSORTIUM reports internal results showing Venutian running up to 732× faster than Python on particular workloads. Those figures are still something that should be judged through reproducible, independent benchmarking, but they point toward the project’s central ambition: to make a language that is pleasant to write without accepting that high-level programming has to mean slow programming.