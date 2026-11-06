OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation And Narayana Nethralaya Urge A Safe, Vision-Friendly And Animal-Friendly Diwali

Clinical reports from the state's premier eyecare center indicates that thousands of preventable vision-threatening injuries occur annually due to high-decibel explosives and unpredictable projectile fireworks. Reflecting on the alarming influx of emergency cases, Dr Rohit Shetty, Vice Chairman, Narayana Nethralaya, stated, "Every year during Diwali, our emergency teams witness a significant number of cases involving corneal tears, chemical burns, and deep blast injuries. Shockingly, more than half of these victims are children, and nearly half are innocent bystanders who were simply walking on the street. A split-second failure to maintain safe distances or wear protective eyewear can lead to irreversible loss of sight. We urgently need education on Fireworks Safety and a collective commitment towards promoting a Safer Diwali across schools and communities to safeguard our children's future."