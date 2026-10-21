World Health Organization Applauds OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation And Karnataka Government's Visionary Asha Kirana Initiative

Venu Ambati, President, Greater India, EssilorLuxottica and Director, OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, said, "We are proud, through our foundation OneSight, to partner with the Government of Karnataka in our journey towards providing equitable eye care. The success of the Asha Kirana model in Karnataka, along with the 393 Drishti Kendra is a proof point of scalability: from a state innovation to a globally replicable model. In line with our commitment towards building a healthier vision, we look forward to partnering with States for a potential roll out of Asha Kirana as a model for national programme implementation. States could be encouraged to adopt the core principles of the WHO’s Integrated Patient-centred Eye-care while working on community-anchored screening through health worker networks, and the setup of permanent vision centres, as part of the primary healthcare mechanism. We continue to remain thankful to the State of Karnataka for co-creating this model and are proud that the WHO has, through this Report, documented the steps that each State can take to build a collaborative ecosystem that encourages holistic eye care management.”