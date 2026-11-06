REVA University Inaugurates Centre For Distance & Online Education

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. P. Shyama Raju, Chancellor, REVA University, said, “Education should never be restricted by location, age or personal circumstances. At REVA, we believe every individual should have the opportunity to learn, grow and realise their potential. Whether a learner studies on campus or through a digital platform, our commitment remains the same—to nurture capable, confident and enterprising individuals who can shape their own futures."