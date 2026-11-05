Antara Strengthens Post-Operative And High-Dependency Care With Appointment Of PMR Specialist Dr Rachit Gulati At Gurugram Care Home

Commenting on the appointment, Ishaan Khanna, CEO, Antara Assisted Care Services Ltd., said, “Ageing well is no longer seen as a matter of adding years but leading a healthy life. At Antara, we are focused on building a care ecosystem that can respond to the evolving needs of seniors at different stages of recovery and ageing, with physician-led, evidence-based rehabilitation delivered by a multidisciplinary team. Recovery Care in India has long sat in the gap between the hospital and the home, with no one fully owning it. At Antara Care homes, we have made a deliberate choice to win that space and build it in clinical depth, not just capacity. In the last few months, we have focused on enhancing the clinical acumen across all our care homes with each city now being led by a PMR, more advanced physiotherapy interventions and a deep focus on building infrastructure across the country to ensure the best standards of recovery and rehabilitation. Dr Gulati’s appointment is an important step in deepening this capability and helping seniors regain functional independence and improve their quality of life.”