NIIT Foundation Recognized Among India's Top 25 NGOs To Work For 2026

NIIT Foundation's employees, also known as "NFLuencers", consistently contribute to the organisation's mission across community centers, classrooms, field locations and support functions. By encouraging ownership, continuous learning and collaboration, NIIT Foundation has built a workplace where professional growth and community development go hand in hand. India's Top 25 NGOs to Work For are identified through Great Place To Work Institute India's assessment process, which evaluates employee experiences and organisational culture through the Trust Index and Culture Audit. The selection is determined by employee feedback and the quality of workplace practices, without individual or jury intervention, with the final list published in alphabetical order.