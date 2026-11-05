Redbrick Offices Crosses Key Milestone Of 2.5 Million Sq. Ft. In Mumbai With Its Latest Expansion

“Our clients do not look for square feet from us. They ask us where and how their people can work best. That is why existing clients have already committed to a majority of this new expansion: they clearly know what they can expect from Redbrick. Across these four locations, we are providing our clients the choice to place teams close to talent pools within Mumbai and still be part of the Redbrick experience,” Shrivar Goenka, Executive Director, Sales & Business Development, Redbrick Offices.