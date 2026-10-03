DraperU India Demo Day: 13 Startups Pitch To Investors; Ordo And WearSynapse Secure Rs 25 Lakh Each

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: DraperU India concluded its latest DraperU Founders Program with a Demo Day in Hyderabad, where 13 startups pitched their businesses to 150+ investors, venture capitalists, ecosystem leaders, and industry experts. The Demo Day also saw Ordo and WearSynapse secure ₹25 lakh investment commitments each from DraperU India, along with an investment commitment from Rathnakar Samavedam of Hyderabad Angels.

Ordo and WearSynapse Secure ₹25 Lakh Commitments from DraperU India and Rathnakar Samavedam of Hyderabad Angels

Ordo and WearSynapse win ₹90,000 IDFC FIRST Bank prize pool and earn boarding passes to Draper University’s Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley

The two startups also won the opportunity to represent DraperU India at Draper University’s Hero Training Program in Silicon Valley, following their selection at the Demo Day. In addition, Ordo, WearSynapse and Creator Studio were awarded a share of the ₹90,000 IDFC FIRST Bank prize pool, with Ordo receiving ₹50,000, WearSynapse ₹25,000 and Creator Studio ₹15,000.