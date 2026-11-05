Make Hong Kong Your Next Culinary Destination: "Hong Kong Gourmet Month" Showcases 400 Restaurants And Venues Across The City, From Lunch To Late Night

Dr Peter Lam, Chairman of HKTB, said, “The ‘Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival’ has drawn to a successful close, attracting visitors from around the world as well as locals, and fully showcasing Hong Kong’s appeal as an international culinary capital. The ‘Hong Kong Gourmet Month’ now takes the benefits of the Festival further, extending them across the city. Its five themes bring together star-rated restaurants and renowned neighbourhood eateries and late-night hotspots, enabling visitors and locals to enjoy Hong Kong’s dining scene from day to night, every day in November. We hope the campaign will give locals and visitors alike even more reasons to explore our neighbourhoods and spend locally, creating more business opportunities for the F&B and tourism related sectors, and fully unleashing the synergies of the mega-event economy.”