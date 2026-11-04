Commenting on the new brand identity and the opportunity, Dr. Tapash Kumar Ganguli, Director General, NICMAR, said, “India’s infrastructure ambitions are creating opportunities that will shape the built environment for generations to come. At NICMAR, we believe we must think not just about the next five or ten years, but about the next 60 years and the capabilities the nation will need to plan, build and manage its infrastructure. This calls for professionals who can bring together engineering knowledge, technology, financial discipline and effective project management. Our new identity reflects our commitment to preparing talent for the scale, complexity and changing expectations of India’s infrastructure future.”