Routed Media Builds For The Next Phase Of India’s Creator Economy

Kirthi Shridhar Rai, Co-founder, Routed Media, said: “Too often, the industry starts with the creator and then looks for a role for the brand. We believe it should be the other way around. Start with the business problem, understand the cultural context, and then build the idea—whether that means creators, memes, music, entertainment or an original content property. Having helped build Zee Music Company from the ground up and worked across acquisition and marketing for 1000+ film and music campaigns, I’ve seen how the right content can move beyond visibility to shape conversations, influence choices and create lasting relevance. At Routed, we’re bringing that entertainment-first mindset to brand building. We don’t believe in forcing every brief into the influencer marketing playbook; we believe in finding the right cultural solution for the problem a brand needs to solve.”