Vinhomes Green Paradise Officially Enters The Global Voting Phase Of "7 Wonders Of Future Cities"

Ms. Nguyen Thu Hang, CEO of Vinhomes, said, “We believe the cities of the future will be defined by the value they create for people and the planet. New7Wonders’ ‘7 Wonders of Future Cities’ initiative offers a meaningful opportunity for humanity to celebrate visionary approaches to urban development. At Vinhomes, we remain committed to creating urban wonders that stand the test of time. Vinhomes Green Paradise embodies this aspiration through its ESG++ standards, harmonizing residents’ quality of life, technology, environmental stewardship, and long-term economic value. This global voting campaign provides an opportunity for Vinhomes to share Vietnam’s vision and aspirations with the international community, inspiring the world to envision a new generation of cities that offer a truly exceptional quality of life. We look forward to receiving the support and participation of communities in Vietnam and internationally to help promote a shared vision for the cities of the future, while bringing Vietnam's aspiration to shape a sustainable future to the world stage.”