How Sandip University is Preparing Students for the Future

Nashik, Maharashtra, India: Employability is evolving quickly, and traditional education paths are finding it hard to keep up. New technologies such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, automation, and data analytics are reshaping the skills that employers now look for. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, technological advancements will play a major role in shaping the global job market up to 2030. Significantly, this report also highlights the need for technology-related skills as well as human skills such as analytical thinking, creative and adaptability skills.