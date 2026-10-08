Manipal University Jaipur Hosts CoA National Awards 2026; Inaugurates Exhibition Celebrating Architectural Excellence

A press conference of the event was presided by the Council of Architecture at The Lalit Jaipur in presence of the President CoA, Executive committee Council of Architecture, along with the convenors and coordinators of the event from CoA and Manipal University Jaipur. Prof (Ar) Kiran S Mahajani, addressed the press briefing on the process of the CoA awards, the selection and evaluation. He also emphasised on creating platforms to promote the efficiency of built environment to the grass root levels, emphasising not just urban but also at rural levels.