Jaskaran Singh Thakkar: A Builder’s Legacy, An Investor’s Canvas

After his engineering, and having done his CFA, Thakkar went on to pursue an MBA in Finance from Esade x Chicago Booth, Class of 2026. He also co-founded Ilios 72 Alternative Capital with Shivansh Sabharwal and Valmik Iyer, CFA. Once his own family office was up and running, friends and family began asking how they could invest; Ilios turned that practice into a multi-family-office concept. In a couple of years since inception, Ilios 72 Alternative Capital has grown to manage and advise upwards of ₹1,500 crore for 300+ UHNI families across India, the Middle East and the US, with offices in Gurgaon and Jaipur. Its edge lies in alternates: pre-IPOs, unlisted markets, and international markets through the LRS route, pieces most investors in India miss.