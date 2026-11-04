Parul University Uses Creative Campus Activities To Promote Student Mental Wellness

The event was centered around the idea of making psychological concepts easier to understand through hands-on experiences. Games that test reflexes, attention and responsiveness introduced participants to how the mind works like art therapy, sensory-integrated therapy, including other interactive activities that encouraged conversations around moods, emotions and human behavior. Movement inspired by dance therapy, art-based creative expressions and sensory activities provided avenues for engagement with feelings, exploration of creativity and connection with the present moment through music, movement, art and play. The students participated in an activity to make a stress ball, which is a simple tool to manage stress that students could take back to their homes and hostels, and use as a practical reminder to make time for self-care.