INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic Integrates Nihilent’s Emoscape™ Emotion AI Platform Into Clinical Practice

Dr. Hamza Hussain, Founder, INSIGHT – The Mind Clinic and HOD, Mental Health, Ruby Hospital, Pune, said, “Psychiatric and psychological assessments give us important insights into a patient, but understanding emotions can still depend significantly on what an individual is able to recognise and communicate. Emoscape allows us to introduce greater objectivity into this aspect of assessment. Having measurable insight into a patient’s emotional state can help us explore what may otherwise be difficult to articulate and follow how that state changes during the course of care. It also helps us show our patients a visual representation of their emotional state. For us at INSIGHT, the value of this technology lies in how it can help us understand our patients better, how our patients can understand themselves better and, in turn, care for them better.”