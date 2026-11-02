Maa Kauvery Launches Breast Clinic in Trichy, in Line with the 'Vaanga Amma Kitta Paesalam' Campaign.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. D. Senguttuvan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Maa Kauvery, Trichy said, “Every woman, at every stage of life, should be able to talk about her breast health openly and get clear answers without delay. Too often, women move from one doctor to another for a consultation, a scan or a biopsy, and the wait for clarity becomes the hardest part. The Kauvery Breast Clinic has been created to change that. Whether it is a young woman worried about a lump, someone who wants to understand her family risk, a woman with pain or discharge she wants checked, or someone exploring reconstructive or cosmetic options, she will find the right specialists, the right technology and a team of women who understand her concerns, all under one roof. We are proud to bring this centre to Trichy.”