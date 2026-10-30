UltraCor Twirl Breast Tissue Markers Introduced In India

Breast tissue markers are implanted during or after a biopsy to mark the location of suspicious lesions. They facilitate accurate future localization for surgery, imaging follow-up, and treatment planning, particularly when lesions are no longer visible post-procedure. With the increasing adoption of minimally invasive breast procedures and Vacuum-Assisted Excision (VAE) techniques, precise lesion localization has become increasingly important. From a clinical perspective, breast cancer patients often undergo prolonged treatment pathways involving serial imaging, neoadjuvant therapy, surgery, and follow-up surveillance. In patients at risk of disease recurrence or where lesion response needs to be monitored over time, accurate marking of lesion locations is critical for tracking treatment progress, ensuring procedural accuracy, and supporting informed clinical decision-making throughout the patient journey. Healthcare providers require marker technologies that can remain stable within breast tissue and be clearly visualized across different imaging modalities throughout the patient journey.