Kauvery Hospital Treats Complex Aortic Valve Regurgitation Using Specialised HANCHOR Valve Technology

Dr. Rajaram Ananantharaman, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai, said, “Pure native aortic regurgitation can be challenging to treat using a catheter-based approach because the limited calcium deposits in the native valve can make it difficult to secure a replacement valve. Also, the perforation of the aortic valve leaflet, combined with the patient’s history of mitral valve replacement, added further complexity to treatment planning. The HANCHOR valve’s dedicated anchoring mechanism helped us address the challenges of valve positioning. The immediate post-procedure findings were encouraging, with no residual aortic regurgitation or leakage around the implanted valve reported. This procedure demonstrates the importance of individualised treatment planning and specialised valve technology in managing complex structural heart conditions.”