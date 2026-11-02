Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Highlights Importance Of Breast Cancer Awareness And Early Detection At CII–IWN Initiative

Salem, Tamil Nadu, India: Kauvery Hospital, Salem, participated in a breast cancer awareness programme organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Women Network (CII–IWN), Salem, on 14 October 2026 at Cenneys Gateway, Salem. The programme was organised as part of Pink October 2026, observed from October 1 to 31 every year to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month globally. The initiative brought together medical specialists to highlight the importance of breast health, encourage awareness of individual risk factors and reinforce the role of early detection in improving breast cancer outcomes.